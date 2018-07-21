Media player
Lewis Vaughan Jones feared for his career after losing his hearing.
Newsreader Lewis Vaughan Jones has described the "emotional release" after wearing a hearing aid on-air for the first time.
The BBC and ITN news anchor lost the hearing in one ear aged 36 and thought he might have to give up his job.
This clip is from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 21 July 2018.
