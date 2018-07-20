Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is the sex 'superbug' STD MGen?
What do you need to know about mycoplasma genitalium, the emerging sexually transmitted "superbug"?
Sexual health consultant Dr Suneeta Soni explains all.
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window