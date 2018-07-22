From locked-in syndrome to being a dad
'I was trapped in my mind for a decade, now I'm going to be a dad'

Martin Pistorius had locked-in syndrome and was unable to communicate for more than a decade.

He could see and hear everything, but no-one knew he was conscious.

Now he's about to become a father. This is his story.

  • 22 Jul 2018
