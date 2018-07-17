Pain '10 times worse than childbirth'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Adenomyosis: Pain '10 times worse than childbirth'

It’s an illness that few people have heard of, but affects millions of women worldwide.

Adenomyosis causes really heavy periods and intense pelvic pain, and it’s very hard to diagnose.

For some, a hysterectomy is the only cure.

It can be isolating, but for these women, a Facebook group has become a crucial source of support.

  • 17 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Women's health: 'Men are woefully ignorant'