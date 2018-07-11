Media player
TOWIE star: 'I bought cannabis oil for my friend'
Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong lost her best friend Sammy to breast cancer in May.
She told Victoria Derbyshire she had to find a drug dealer in order to find cannabis oil to help ease her friend's symptoms.
11 Jul 2018
