'I searched for a drug dealer for my friend'
Video

TOWIE star: 'I bought cannabis oil for my friend'

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong lost her best friend Sammy to breast cancer in May.

She told Victoria Derbyshire she had to find a drug dealer in order to find cannabis oil to help ease her friend's symptoms.

  • 11 Jul 2018