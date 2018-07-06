NHS at 70: How a career in nursing led to lifelong friendship
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: The lifelong friendship of nurses

Sybil and Mary started nursing in 1948, when the NHS first began. They have been best friends ever since.

Here they recount memories of their nursing career.

  • 06 Jul 2018
Go to next video: The NHS in 70 seconds