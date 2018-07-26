Media player
Meet the NHS duo keeping the elderly safe at home
An NHS partnership has reduced the number of elderly people admitted to hospital after falling at home.
The scheme is a collaboration between North West Ambulance Service and East Lancashire hospitals in Burnley.
Video by Sanchia Berg and Atif Rashid
26 Jul 2018
