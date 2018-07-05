'The NHS saved my life'

Media player
NHS at 70: Early patient pays tribute to life saving treatment
Seventy years ago tomorrow, the NHS came into being and for the first time there was a free health service for all.
A lot has changed since then with people living longer and surviving diseases and conditions which might have killed them in 1948.
Beryl Kingston, now 87, was there at the very beginning and received life-saving treatment just weeks following the rollout of the NHS.
