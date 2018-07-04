'I haven't left the flat properly for four years'
Video

Obesity: Man hasn't left home in four years

Ahead of gastric band surgery, Gavin describes how being overweight means he hasn’t left the flat for four years.

Gavin contacted BBC Radio 5 live Afternoon Edition during a discussion on obesity and over two years the programme has followed his story as he gets ready for gastric band surgery.

He describes how, on his own, he is only able to go just outside his front door.

  • 04 Jul 2018