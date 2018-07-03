'Patients ask me if I'm the doctor'

Video

The regulatory body which oversees the education and training of doctors says there are “unacceptable barriers” in recruiting and educating disabled medics.

Around one in five of the UK population has a disability, yet the General Medical Council estimates only 3% of medics and doctors have a declared disability.

It’s now calling for universities and employers to provide equal access and has launched new guidance to try and improve recruitment and retention.

Hannah and Kelly are two doctors with the same disability but very different experiences of life in medicine.