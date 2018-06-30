'Allowing NHS to become unrecognisable'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'NHS is becoming unrecognisable' over treatment changes
Under NHS plans, officials propose to stop or reduce 17 routine procedures deemed to be "ineffective or risky".
Samantha Lilley , who was born with a rare genetic condition which causes skin lesions, is worried that treatment will be discontinued.
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window