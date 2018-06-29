'I didn't feel we were killing them'
Gosport nurse: 'I didn't feel we were killing them'

A nurse who worked at the Gosport hospital where more than 450 patients died after being prescribed dangerous doses of painkilling drugs, has said she was only trying to make patients comfortable.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, said she didn’t feel she was killing anyone and she did her best.

She spoke exclusively to Duncan Kennedy.

