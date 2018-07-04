'I am the first baby born under the NHS'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: Aneira Thomas the first NHS baby

Aneira Thomas arrived at one minute past midnight on 5th July 1948, at Glanamman hospital in west Wales.

BBC News went to meet Aneira in Swansea.

Producer: Claudia Redmond Camera/Editor: Imran Ali

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Midnight oil and early morning toil'