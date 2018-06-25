University suicides: 'I tried to take my own life'

Video

Suicide rates for higher education students have been revealed for the first time, with 95 student suicides recorded in the 12 months to July 2017.

This is lower than for the general population of similar ages, but comes after a report last year showed a fivefold increase in the past decade in the numbers of students disclosing mental health problems.

Chris Coombs attempted to take his own life while struggling with depression as a university student. He talks frankly about the experience and his path to recovery.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this video, details of organisations that can offer support can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.