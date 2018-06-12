Media player
One-handed cookbook for stroke patients
After suffering a stroke, patients often lose the use of one of their arms, making everyday tasks more difficult.
A nurse, an occupational therapist, and a professional chef from Belgium have teamed up to help solve this problem.
12 Jun 2018
