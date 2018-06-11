Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My mum thinks I'm an MP, she has early-onset Alzheimer's'
Former Conservative councillor and parliamentary candidate Chris Chapman describes the devastating impact his mum's early-onset Alzheimer's has had on his family.
