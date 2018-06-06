How to do a breast examination
How to do a breast examination

Jennifer Rusby, a breast surgeon from The Royal Marsden, shows how women should check themselves for breast cancer, with volunteer Jo Edwards.

According to the charity Cancer Research UK, around 55,000 women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

  • 06 Jun 2018
