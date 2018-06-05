Access to sexual health clinics 'tougher'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Funding cuts means access to sexual health clinics 'tougher'

New figures on sexually transmitted infections in England show an increase in syphilis and gonorrhoea but a BBC investigation suggests that funding cuts are making it harder for people to access sexual health services.

Reporter: Shelley Phelps, Producer: Kelvin Brown

  • 05 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Sex is too casual' - Love Island star