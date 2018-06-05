Media player
Funding cuts means access to sexual health clinics 'tougher'
New figures on sexually transmitted infections in England show an increase in syphilis and gonorrhoea but a BBC investigation suggests that funding cuts are making it harder for people to access sexual health services.
Reporter: Shelley Phelps, Producer: Kelvin Brown
05 Jun 2018
