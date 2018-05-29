How ethnicity affects organ donation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Organ donation: Why you may wait longer if you're black
Ashley suffers from kidney failure but a lack of organ donors from BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities means her doctors have not found a match yet.
-
29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window