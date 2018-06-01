Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comedian Mike King: 'My comedy has been a mask my whole life'
New Zealand has the worst teenage suicide rate in the developed world. So stand-up comedian Mike King is leading a movement to change the way depression is dealt with.
If you've been affected by any of these issues, you can find lots of advice and information at BBC Action Line.
Video produced by Daniel South.
Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-44256560/comedian-mike-king-my-comedy-has-been-a-mask-my-whole-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window