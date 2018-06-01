'My whole life my comedy has been a mask'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Comedian Mike King: 'My comedy has been a mask my whole life'

New Zealand has the worst teenage suicide rate in the developed world. So stand-up comedian Mike King is leading a movement to change the way depression is dealt with.

If you've been affected by any of these issues, you can find lots of advice and information at BBC Action Line.

Video produced by Daniel South.

Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 01 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Pop song helped me beat depression'