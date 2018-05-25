Media player
Why NHS costs just keep going up
The Institute for Fiscal Studies and Health Foundation suggests the NHS will need an extra 4% a year for the next 15 years, and that the only realistic way to pay for this is tax rises.
The BBC's Health Correspondent Nick Triggle takes a look at why.
25 May 2018
