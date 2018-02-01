Media player
Are we missing the real opioid drug crisis?
While the US suffers an overdose epidemic, much of the rest of the world misses out on vital painkillers.
90% of all the morphine on the planet is consumed by the world's richest 10%, according to a commission set up by medical journal The Lancet – so what's behind the global pain divide?
You can listen to The Inquiry: Are We Missing a Bigger Opioid Crisis? on the BBC World Service, or download the programme podcast, to find out more.
01 Feb 2018
