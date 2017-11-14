Madagascar's 'worst plague outbreak' in 50 years

Madagascar 'worst plague outbreak' in 50 years
The WHO describes the plague as "one of the oldest - and most feared - of all diseases".

Historically, plague has been responsible for widespread pandemics with extremely high numbers of deaths.

The good news is that a simple short course of antibiotics can cure the plague, providing it is given early.

