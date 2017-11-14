Media player
Madagascar's 'worst plague outbreak' in 50 years
The WHO describes the plague as "one of the oldest - and most feared - of all diseases".
Historically, plague has been responsible for widespread pandemics with extremely high numbers of deaths.
The good news is that a simple short course of antibiotics can cure the plague, providing it is given early.
14 Nov 2017
