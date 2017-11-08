Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We want our Brexit cash boost - NHS boss Simon Stevens
The health service should get the cash boost it was promised during the EU referendum, according to the head of the NHS in England.
Simon Stevens argued the public would want to see pledges made by cabinet ministers and MPs honoured.
-
08 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window