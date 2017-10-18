Media player
Sex life 'dead' after mesh implant
Stephanie Williams says she "can't do absolutely anything" after being given a vaginal mesh implant in June.
Her husband, Peter, says it's been "impossible" for them to be intimate since the surgery.
They were in London for a demonstration timed to coincide with a parliamentary debate about mesh implants.
18 Oct 2017
