Sex life 'dead' after mesh implant
Stephanie Williams says she "can't do absolutely anything" after being given a vaginal mesh implant in June.

Her husband, Peter, says it's been "impossible" for them to be intimate since the surgery.

They were in London for a demonstration timed to coincide with a parliamentary debate about mesh implants.

  • 18 Oct 2017
