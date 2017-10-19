Families block organ donations from potential donors
Rachel wants to be an organ donor, but is concerned her family could override her wishes after her death.
NHS Blood and Transplant told BBC 5 live that in the past five years more than 500 people were blocked from donating their organs by their families, despite being on the organ donation register.
Speaking to BBC 5 live, Rachel said she "wasn't aware" her mother, who isn't an advocate for organ donation, could choose to deny her the "opportunity to make a difference".