Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carly Williams: 'My heart stopped at my sister's wedding'
Carly Williams collapsed without warning as she walked down the aisle as maid of honour at her sister's wedding.
The bride, Jodie Williams, had been planning her £70,000 wedding for a year.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.
-
12 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-41596205/carly-williams-my-heart-stopped-at-my-sister-s-weddingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window