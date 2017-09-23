Media player
'My baby is allergic to milk'
Tammy Morris says she felt like she was "on her own" when her baby Ila refused to breastfeed, and then had a severe allergic reaction to milk formula.
It took several weeks for Ila to be diagnosed with cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA).
Around 2% of babies have the allergy. Doctors say it can be hard to detect, but there is a milk substitute that can be prescribed.
23 Sep 2017
