Hannah Shelmerdine from Warrington always wanted to play a musical instrument, but her cerebral palsy made it problematic.

Drake Music, a charity which helps disabled people access music, developed a customised airharp, which enabled Hannah to play an instrument for the first time.

“It's surreal to think that someone like me can play,” said Hannah.

“People just look and see a lot of physical barriers they can't see beyond that.

"I like to do what's not expected of me as a disabled young woman.”

From BBC Radio 5 live.