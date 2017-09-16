'It's crippling sickness'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hyperemesis gravidarum: 'It's crippling sickness'

Hyperemesis gravidarum - extreme pregnancy sickness – has come to public attention because the Duchess of Cambridge is a sufferer.

But the condition, which causes constant nausea and can lead to women vomiting many times each day, affects one in 100 pregnancies.

Heather Travis, describes how difficult it made her daily life – and her experience of pregnancy.

  • 16 Sep 2017
Go to next video: Mother 'wrote will' before complex birth