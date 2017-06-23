Easy access clothes for diabetics
Meet the designer making clothes for diabetic women

You've heard of plus-size, tall and petite, but have you ever heard of clothes for women with diabetes?

Budding fashion designer Natalie Balmain has type 1 diabetes and created a range of clothes which she says will help women manage the condition.

