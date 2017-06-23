Media player
Meet the designer making clothes for diabetic women
You've heard of plus-size, tall and petite, but have you ever heard of clothes for women with diabetes?
Budding fashion designer Natalie Balmain has type 1 diabetes and created a range of clothes which she says will help women manage the condition.
This clip is originally from 5 live.
23 Jun 2017
