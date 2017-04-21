'Thousands read about my testicular cancer'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Thousands of people read about my testicular cancer'
Andrew Lowden was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 38.
His blog about the disease and having his tumour removed has been shared more than 25,000 times.
Now he's encouraging other men to check themselves out with his #testicletuesday campaign.
21 Apr 2017
-
