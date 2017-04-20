'It's faster than getting the bus'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cycling to work 'faster than getting the bus'

Cycling to work can cut the risk of both cancer and heart disease, scientists say.

The team at Glasgow University also found that cycling to work took very little willpower, once it became part of a daily routine.

So why do people choose to cycle rather than use other forms of transport?

Find out how you can get into cycling with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

  • 20 Apr 2017
Go to next video: Cardiff's leading cycling city aim