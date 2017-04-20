'It's faster than getting the bus'

Media player
Cycling to work 'faster than getting the bus'
Cycling to work can cut the risk of both cancer and heart disease, scientists say.
The team at Glasgow University also found that cycling to work took very little willpower, once it became part of a daily routine.
So why do people choose to cycle rather than use other forms of transport?
20 Apr 2017
