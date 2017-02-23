Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Wake up! The house is on fire'
Researchers from Dundee University and Derbyshire Fire Service are looking for 500 families to try out a new smoke alarm sound aimed at children.
This follows their discovery that most children fail to wake up to standard smoke alarms.
Their research followed the tragic death of 6 children in a house fire in Derby in 2012.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window