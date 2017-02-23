'Wake up! The house is on fire'

Video

Researchers from Dundee University and Derbyshire Fire Service are looking for 500 families to try out a new smoke alarm sound aimed at children.

This follows their discovery that most children fail to wake up to standard smoke alarms.

Their research followed the tragic death of 6 children in a house fire in Derby in 2012.

