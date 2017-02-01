Locked-in: 'I used to weep silent tears'

Media player
Locked-in syndrome: 'I used to weep silent tears'
Patients with absolutely no control over their body have finally been able to communicate, say scientists. A brain-computer interface was used to read the thoughts of patients to answer basic yes-or-no questions.
Kate Allatt suffered a stroke at age 39. She spent 5 months locked in. She told the Today programme the moment she could use her eyelid to communicate was like experiencing "every Christmas, every birthday and holding every new born you've ever had in your arms" at once.
01 Feb 2017
