Watch: Scientists communicate with locked-in patients
Scientists communicate with Locked-in patients

People with locked-in state have complete motor paralysis but intact cognitive and emotional processing.

They can think but cannot move any muscles. Groundbreaking new research could mean they can now communicate via new brain interface techniques.

The team was led by Professor Niels Birbaumer - a Senior Research Fellow at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva.

  • 31 Jan 2017
