'Lack of qualified workforce in abortion care'
The editor in chief of the Journal of Family Planning and Reproductive Health Care has said "only 1% of trainee obstetricians and gynaecologists are taking higher training in abortion care."
Dr Sandy Goldbeck-Wood, who is also a clinical leader for abortion services at Cambridge University Hospitals, told the Today programme that with the majority of abortions taking place in private clinics, it has had "a knock-on effect for integration and training."
She said "women are suffering" as a result, particularly in high risk cases.
23 Dec 2016
