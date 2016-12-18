A man suffering with anorexia has told 5 live Investigates, that he is effectively dying because he can't get a place for specialist hospital care.

Simon Rickards from Cheltenham says he's been waiting weeks for a bed.

Both charities Beat and Men Get Eating Disorders Too, say that men are at a disadvantage when trying to get treatment because of their gender as some units can’t accommodate male patients.

2gether NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for Simon's care, says they do everything they can to support patients until a suitable bed can be found.