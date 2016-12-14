Former paratrooper: Dog saliva almost killed me
Video

A former soldier has said he is going to keep his dogs despite almost dying from an infection caused by dog saliva.

David has pet whippets, but he told 5 live's Sarah Brett he also comes into contact with other dogs through racing meetings.

The former paratrooper was in a coma for six weeks and suffered leg injuries and multiple organ failures after catching the rare infection.

