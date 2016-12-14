Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Dog saliva almost killed me'
A former soldier has said he is going to keep his dogs despite almost dying from an infection caused by dog saliva.
David has pet whippets, but he told 5 live's Sarah Brett he also comes into contact with other dogs through racing meetings.
The former paratrooper was in a coma for six weeks and suffered leg injuries and multiple organ failures after catching the rare infection.
-
14 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window