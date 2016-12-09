I went through the menopause at 25
Lucy Pasha-Robinson was given an induced menopause at 25

Journalist Lucy Pasha-Robinson suffered with endometriosis, a disease where cells like those in the womb appear elsewhere in a woman's body. It can cause severe pain, and in some cases infertility.

As part of her treatment Lucy was given injections to cause her - temporarily - to go through the menopause. She tells Radio 4's PM programme how that felt at the age of just 25.

  • 09 Dec 2016