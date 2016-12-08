Errol McKellar campaigns for awareness for prostate cancer from his garage in east London.

After he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 he began giving MoT discounts to customers if they agreed to get a prostate check.

Thomas, who works locally, came back to the garage to thank Errol after a leaflet he handed him three months before persuaded him to get tested for the disease.

