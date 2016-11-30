'Independent evidence needed' on new cigarette
Philip Morris has launched a new cigarette in the UK which it says is less harmful and could mean it stops selling conventional cigarettes altogether.

Chief executive of Action on Smoking and Heath Deborah Arnott tells the Today programme the company's iQOS cigarettes are "not harm-free".

