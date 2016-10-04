'I have to tape my eyelids shut'
Video

Cosmetic surgery: 'I have to tape my eyelids shut'

The Royal College of Surgeons is offering cosmetic surgery advice to help patients recognise and avoid rogue companies offering dodgy deals.

Dawn Knight had corrective eye surgery that she says she now regrets.

  • 04 Oct 2016
