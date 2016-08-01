Video demonstrating a brain dissection
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dissecting brains for medical research

What is a brain bank and why do we need them in the age of high-tech scanners?

Dr Laura Palmer, manager of the Bristol Brain Bank, explains how to donate and why researchers still need real tissue to understand neurological conditions from Alzheimers' and autism to multiple sclerosis and schizophrenia.

  • 01 Aug 2016
Go to next video: Why the brain is a marvel of evolution