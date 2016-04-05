Media player
Can singing in a choir boost health?
Singing in a choir may be just what the doctor ordered for cancer patients, according to scientists.
Researchers say just one hour of choral singing can boost levels of immune proteins, reduce stress and improve mood.
Marc Ashdown reports.
