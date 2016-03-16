Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eye specialists warn of sight loss risks
Eye specialists from The Royal College of Ophthalmologists are warning that hundreds of patients in England are suffering irreversible sight loss because NHS services are overstretched and under-resourced.
Adam Brimelow reports.
-
16 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window