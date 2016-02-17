Living with borderline personality disorder

Video

Some of the people determined to shatter taboos around mental health are the young people living with their own serious conditions.

They use social media and the online world to help drive out the last vestiges of stigma by talking about their own experiences.

Harriet Williamson is 24 years old. She writes extensively about her own mental health condition, Borderline Personality Disorder and campaigns on issues around mental health.

She is a digital ambassador for the charity Young Minds helping to use the online space to talk about mental health issues.

Harriet explained to BBC News how her condition affects her and why she tries to raise awareness.

In The Mind - a series exploring mental health issues

Explained: What is mental health and where can I go for help?

Mood assessment: Could I be depressed?

In The Mind: BBC News special report (or follow "Mental health" tag in the BBC News app)