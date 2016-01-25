WHO warns over spread of Zika virus

Video

The World Health Organization has warned that the Zika virus is likely to spread across much of South, Central and North America.

The infection, which causes symptoms including mild fever, conjunctivitis and headache, has already been found in 21 countries in the Caribbean, North and South America.

It has been linked to thousands of babies being born with underdeveloped brains and some countries have advised women not to get pregnant.

Wyre Davies reports from Rio de Janiero.