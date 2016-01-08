Alcohol limits cut to reduce health risks

Video

Tough new guidelines issued on alcohol have cut recommended drinking limits and say there is no such thing as a safe level of drinking.

The UK's chief medical officers say new research shows any amount of alcohol can increase the risk of cancer.

The new advice says men and women who drink regularly should consume no more than 14 units a week - equivalent to six pints of beer or seven glasses of wine.

Pregnant women should not drink at all.

Dominic Hughes reports.