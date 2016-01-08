Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alcohol limits cut to reduce health risks
Tough new guidelines issued on alcohol have cut recommended drinking limits and say there is no such thing as a safe level of drinking.
The UK's chief medical officers say new research shows any amount of alcohol can increase the risk of cancer.
The new advice says men and women who drink regularly should consume no more than 14 units a week - equivalent to six pints of beer or seven glasses of wine.
Pregnant women should not drink at all.
Dominic Hughes reports.
-
08 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window