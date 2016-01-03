E-cigarette user
New laws on e-cigarettes to be introduced across EU

To some, they are the perfect way to quit smoking. For others, they are a new health risk.

Laws on electronic cigarettes will change across Europe this year, with new health warnings and controls on how they are sold.

In some parts of the EU, e-cigarettes are currently banned.

Hywel Griffith has been to the Belgian capital, Brussels, to see what the new laws will mean there.

